JAVONTE NIGEL YATES SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search incident to arrest Following a not guilty plea upon an agreed statement of facts entered in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, the court found Javonte Nigel Yates Smith, appellant, guilty of wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun. The court sentenced appellant to a fully suspended term ...

