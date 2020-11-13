Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. ERIC JACKSON

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Speedy trial -- Hicks rule This case is a State appeal from the dismissal of the indictments in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City based upon an alleged violation of Maryland Code of Criminal Procedure § 6-103 and Maryland Rule 4-271, commonly known together as the Hicks rule. The State presents for our ...

