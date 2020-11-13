Quantcast

When life blows up your well-laid plans

By: Commentary: Liz Weston November 13, 2020

Job loss, business failure, involuntary retirement, divorce, disability or the death of a breadwinner — these are just some of the ways our finances can force us to come up with a Plan B. That's never as simple as downloading a list and ticking off completed assignments, however. Checklists can be helpful, for instance when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo