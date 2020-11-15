Quantcast

Christine Esch | Morgan-Keller

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2020

esch-christine-morgan-kellerChristine Esch joined Morgan-Keller as a human resources generalist.

Within this role, Esch’s key functions will include recruitment, retention, performance management and training and administering the company’s benefits programs.

Esch comes to Morgan-Keller with 25 years of human resources experience, the past 12 of which have been within the construction industry. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Clarion (Pa.) University.

