Christine Esch | Morgan-Keller

Christine Esch joined Morgan-Keller as a human resources generalist.

Within this role, Esch’s key functions will include recruitment, retention, performance management and training and administering the company’s benefits programs.

Esch comes to Morgan-Keller with 25 years of human resources experience, the past 12 of which have been within the construction industry. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Clarion (Pa.) University.

