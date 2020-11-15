Elizabeth Warmington Garcia | The Children’s Guild Alliance

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2020

garcia-elizabeth-the-childrens-guild-allianceElizabeth Warmington Garcia, chief clinical officer of The Children’s Guild Alliance, received the 2020 Professional Achievement Award from Case Western Reserve University and was inducted into the Mandel School Hall of Achievement, which recognizes “outstanding alumni, faculty, partners and friends who have greatly impacted the school and the fields of social work and nonprofit management,” according to the school website.

