Jennifer Hearn | St. John Properties

Jennifer Hearn has been promoted to associate development manager, southern Maryland at St. John Properties Inc.

Formerly development coordinator, she has worked for the company since 2017. Hearn will continue in her role with the company in support of day-to-day real estate development activities executed throughout the southern Maryland region. This includes managing a range of due diligence, property entitlement and permitting activities required in advance of construction programs.

Hearn will also interact with public officials and support staff to complete government relations activities and manage the efforts of a team of outside vendors engaged in the development process.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.