Jillian S. Morris and Samantha H. Kravitz have been elevated to principals of Markham Law Firm, a boutique family law firm in Bethesda.

Morris joined the firm in 2016 and Kravitz came on board in 2018.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.