Mary Hastler | Harford County Public Library

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, has been elected chair of the board of Maryland Humanities. The term of office is two years. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the board of Maryland Humanities for the past four years and is in her second three-year term.

During the coming year as board chair, Hastler will work closely with Maryland Humanities’ new executive director, Lindsey Baker. Baker identified several priorities for the coming year which include continuing the racial equity work Maryland Humanities has been engaged in, growing the organization’s statewide impact and finding ways to be more nimble with programming.

