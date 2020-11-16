Dan Garroway, Chris Hopkins, Katherine Koustenis, Kathy Passman and Kelly Rawleigh | Howard Bank

Howard Bank promoted five employees to senior vice president.

The employees earning promotions are Dan Garroway, director of business intelligence; Chris Hopkins, director of loan operations; Katherine Koustenis, chief compliance officer; Kathy Passman, director of consumer lending; and Kelly Rawleigh, director of deposit operations.

Garroway rejoined Howard Bank in 2017 after working for nearly seven years in the financial services industry. Since his return, Garroway has been an integral part of the bank’s business intelligence team, where he works to not only improve access to actionable data, but assists in analysis, design, and decision making on significant strategic initiatives.

Hopkins has supported commercial lending activities for more than 20 years at the bank. She played a pivotal role in the Howard Bank and 1st Mariner Bank merger and continues to lead a team of employees responsible for multiple client-supporting and back-office activities.

After being recognized locally and nationally for her accomplishments in banking and community outreach, Koustenis’ promotion means a larger role in bank activities, enhanced leadership responsibilities and enables her to continue to have a positive impact on the Baltimore region through community work.

Passman has been with Howard Bank for 23 years, holding numerous positions within the credit department. She has been an instrumental part of maintaining Howard’s consumer lending portfolio and will focus on expanding that area of the bank.

Rawleigh, who has been with Howard for 17 years, began as a bank teller. Since then she has taken on several different roles and has recently graduated the Maryland Banker’s Association’s “Emerging Leadership Program.”

