ELIJAH BELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense -- Witness's pending charges Elijah Bell was convicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of unlawful distribution of cocaine. Mr. Bell argues on appeal that he was improperly restricted from cross-examining a witness about that witness’s pending charges, which flowed from the same drug transaction at issue. Read the opinion

