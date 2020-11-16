Quantcast

HAVTECH PARTS DIVISION, LLC, ET AL. v. ADVANCED THERMAL SOLUTIONS, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020

Contracts -- Maryland Equipment Dealer Contract Act -- Res judicata This appeal has its genesis in a dispute between Havtech, LLC, Havtech Parts Division, LLC, and Havtech Service Division, LLC, (collectively referred to as “Havtech”), appellants, Advanced Thermal Solutions, LLC, (“ATS”), appellee, and a party to an earlier underlying New York action, ABB, Inc. (“ABB”). As ...

