Quantcast

Howard County latest to add new restrictions to fight surge

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 16, 2020

Howard County residents will be subject to new restrictions on gatherings as coronavirus cases surge across the state. County Executive Calvin Ball said his county is "now at a tipping point." The first-term Democrat speaking Monday issued new restrictions that mirror those in neighboring central Maryland jurisdictions. "As we approach Thanksgiving and our winter holidays it is ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo