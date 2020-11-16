Quantcast

MARYLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, et al., v. HELENA PETERS-HAWKINS, et vir.,

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020

Contracts -- Landlord-tenant -- Conversion This case has its origin in a Baltimore City Landlord/Tenant dispute. The tenants and appellees in this appeal are Helena Peters-Hawkins (“Mrs. Hawkins”) and her husband, Charles Hawkins (“Mr. Hawkins”). The appellants are Maryland Property Management, LLC (“Maryland Property Management”), ANT Properties, LLC (“ANT”), and Ted Thornton, the managing member of ...

