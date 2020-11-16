Megan Humphries | Crosby Marketing Communications

Megan Humphries joined Crosby Marketing Communications as an executive vice president.

She will lead teams to develop campaign strategy, messaging, crisis communications and stakeholder engagement programs that inspire action on behalf of prominent health organizations, nonprofits and federal agencies.

Humphries has more than two decades of experience across the health care, energy, transportation and military sectors. She joins Crosby from the UVM Health Network, where she was the director of communications strategy for six hospitals and a home health agency in Vermont and northern New York.

Prior to that, for 15 years, she led several practice areas within Edelman’s Washington office, including health care, energy, technology and government.

As the Federal Government Services team lead at Edelman, she provided strategic oversight for multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts with the Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Defense and Department of Energy.

