Quantcast

TOM GRAUL, ET AL. v. RIVERWATCH, LLC, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020

Zoning -- Statutory vesting -- Special exception In this appeal, which arises out of one of the oldest towns in Baltimore County, we explore one of the newest issues in land use and zoning—statutory vesting. The sprawling procedural history of the underlying case is rooted in the 2015 decision of the Board of Appeals of Baltimore ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo