“Varsity Blues” might be playing at Harvard

Extortion, systemic bias, trial backlog rounds out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 16, 2020

(iStock/aluxum)

Welcome to Monday, the 68th anniversary of the first time Lucy Van Pelt pulled the football away from Charlie Brown as he was about to kick it.

Here are a few news items to kick off your week.

— A former Harvard fencing coach is accused of accepting a $1.5 million bribe from a parent in the latest chapter of “Varsity Blues.”

— Lawyer allegedly tried to extort money from a former NFL player who had been accused of robbing the attorney’s clients.

— A law school dean offers advice on how to foster diversity and end systemic bias in legal education.

— Texas courts deal with criminal-case backlog and governor’s order to detain defendants with violent records.

 

 

