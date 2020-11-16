“Varsity Blues” might be playing at Harvard

Welcome to Monday, the 68th anniversary of the first time Lucy Van Pelt pulled the football away from Charlie Brown as he was about to kick it.
Here are a few news items to kick off your week.
— A former Harvard fencing coach is accused of accepting a $1.5 million bribe from a parent in the latest chapter of “Varsity Blues.”
— Lawyer allegedly tried to extort money from a former NFL player who had been accused of robbing the attorney’s clients.
— A law school dean offers advice on how to foster diversity and end systemic bias in legal education.
— Texas courts deal with criminal-case backlog and governor’s order to detain defendants with violent records.