Edge brokers $6M sale of Cherry Lane Business Center

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2020

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, brokered the sale of the Cherry Lane Business Center, a small bay flex/industrial asset consisting of approximately 48,000 square feet of flex space for $6 million. The asset, which was 100% leased and occupied at the time of the transaction, is ...

