Johns Hopkins freshman awarded $50K scholarship

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2020

Johns Hopkins University freshman Ethan Levy was selected to receive a $50,000 award from the Davidson Fellows Scholarship Program for his project, “Efficiency of a Novel Nano-Cardiac Device for Atherectomy of Coronary Artery Occlusion.” Levy, a 17-year-old student from Miami, was one of 20 students nationwide to be recognized as a scholarship winner. In 2017, the Center ...

