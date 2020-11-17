Linda L. Singh | Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp elected business executive and distinguished military leader Linda L. Singh to its board of directors.

Singh will also serve as a director of the company’s subsidiary, Howard Bank.

She has 38 years of corporate, military and local government experience, including her distinguished service as Adjutant General and Secretary of the Maryland Military Department. She also is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, a consulting and strategic advisory firm in Bowie and serves on Gov. Larry Hogan’s Advisory Team for COVID-19.

Singh’s experience spans the worlds of business, government and the military. In 2014, she founded Kaleidoscope Affect, which works with companies in defense, federal, state and local government and private industry in the areas of leadership, innovation and technology. Last January she was named Leader in Residence at Towson University where she works directly with the President and Provost to design, develop and implement an inaugural leadership program that focuses on bringing together faculty, students, and industry to impact social change.

