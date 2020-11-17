Paul Thompson | Architectural Design Works

Carsins Run at Eva Mar, Harford County’s first continuing care retirement community (CCRC), has announced the addition of Paul Thompson to its board.

Thompson currently serves as president and director of Architectural Design Works Inc., where he is responsible for the overall management and direction of the firm. He also spearheads all marketing endeavors and new client cultivation.

Throughout his nearly 30 years of experience, Thompson has overseen design and construction for numerous architectural projects of diverse building types including master planning and implementation of phased construction, historic restoration and rehabilitation, additions and renovations to existing structures and new facilities for institutional, municipal, religious, industrial, commercial, and residential entities.

Thompson currently serves on the boards of Turntable Fund, Inc., Route 40 Business Association, Greater Harford Committee, and Leree Stella Chase Foundation. He holds an urban planning degree with a specialization in architecture and business from the University of Maryland, College Park.

