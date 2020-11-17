Quantcast

Poll: For many employees, remote work boosts productivity

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 17, 2020

Employers need not be worried about the pandemic quashing workers’ productivity; more than half of workers report that their productivity has increased since they started working from home, while less than 10% report decreased productivity, according to a survey conducted by Baltimore-based SHIFT Consulting.  From April to July, more than 5,000 employees from across 22 companies took the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo