About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

By: Associated Press David Crary November 17, 2020

NEW YORK — Close to 90,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America as the Monday deadline arrived for submitting claims in the organization's bankruptcy case. The number far exceeds the initial projections of lawyers across the United States who have been signing up clients since the Boy Scouts filed for ...

