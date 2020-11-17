Quantcast

House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is asking the Supreme Court to put off upcoming arguments about whether Congress should have access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The House Judiciary Committee that takes office in January “will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo