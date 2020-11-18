Quantcast

Alfred Restaurant Group donates 500 Thanksgiving meals to nonprofit

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

Ashish Alfred, owner of the Alfred Restaurant Group, donated 500 Thanksgiving meals to The Partnership Development Group, (PDG) a nonprofit will offices in Baltimore, Millersville and Rockville. Despite being open at only 25 percent capacity and amid the COVID-190 pandemic, Alfred’s two restaurant locations, Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point and Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo