Baltimore County to preserve 7.7-acre site for Randallstown area park

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the county purchased a 7.7-acre parcel of land at 8800 Greens Lane in Randallstown for $497,000 to build a neighborhood park through Program Open Space. The space is adjacent to a county complex that houses the Randallstown Community Center, the Liberty Senior Center and the Liberty Family Resource Center and ...

