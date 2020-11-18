Quantcast

Howard Community College introduces electrical apprenticeship

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

Howard Community College introduced an electrical apprenticeship program Wednesday in partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the electrical industry is on track for continued growth, and this new program is providing a pathway for students to enter an in-demand field. During the four-year program, apprentices study at Howard ...

