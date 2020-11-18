Quantcast

Law Digest — US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit — Nov. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit  Immigration Law; Corroborating evidence: Where alien’s application for asylum was denied because he was unable to provide evidence to corroborate his testimony that he would be persecuted if deported to his native country, the decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals was reversed in part and the matter ...

