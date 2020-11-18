Quantcast

Md. company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer

By: Associated Press November 18, 2020

BOSTON — A Maryland company has agreed to pay $550,000 to settle claims that it misled the Boston-area public transit agency about the effectiveness of its alcohol-free hand sanitizer, the Massachusetts attorney general announced Wednesday. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority sought to purchase hand sanitizer for its workers, ...

