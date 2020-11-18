Quantcast

Anne Arundel county health official recommends private schools go online

By: Associated Press November 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The health officer of a Maryland county has recommended that private schools in the county switch to online learning amid the rise in coronavirus cases. Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman advised the switch in a letter to the schools last week, saying that the county Health department does not recommend in-person learning ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo