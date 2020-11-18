Quantcast

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

By: Associated Press By Linda A. Johnson and Frank Jordans November 18, 2020

Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the last data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe. The announcement from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, ...

