T. Rowe Price wins Citizens Award for work in west Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named T. Rowe Price the winner in the category “Best Community Improvement Program” in the 21st annual Citizens Awards competition. The award highlights the Baltimore-based money manager’s multiyear philanthropic efforts and support in west Baltimore following the 2015 civil unrest, and ongoing work to address key challenges faced by community including food insecurity ...

