U.S. judge dismisses challenge to Hogan’s COVID-19 orders

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 18, 2020

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a constitutional challenge to Gov. Larry Hogan’s safer at home orders, calling the governor’s directives a valid effort to achieve Maryland’s significant goal of protecting the public from the deadly COVID-19 virus. With her decision, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake rejected claims from business owners, clergy and three Republican ...

