Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson November 18, 2020

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. The announcement, just a week after Pfizer first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators ...

