ANDRE HOLDCLAW v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Credit for pretrial detention The appellant, Andre Holdclaw, filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City related to the award of credit for pretrial detention. In response, the circuit court amended his commitment record to reflect an earlier start date to his life ...

