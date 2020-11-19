Quantcast

CARL EMERSON-BEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- First-degree murder In 2018, appellant Carl Emerson-Bey (“Emerson-Bey”) was convicted of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence. Emerson-Bey was sentenced to life in prison on the murder count, and twenty years consecutive on the use of a ...

