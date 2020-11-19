Quantcast

DAX JOHNSON v. ALLY FINANCIAL, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Contracts -- Auto loan -- Accord and satisfaction In October 2018, Dax Johnson (“Mr. Johnson”), appellant, entered into a “Retail Installment Sale Contract” with Easterns of Baltimore for the purchase of a used automobile. By the terms of the contract, Mr. Johnson agreed to repay the amount financed through 72 monthly payments of $415.29 to Easterns ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo