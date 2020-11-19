Quantcast

MCB, Artemis Real Estate Partners close on $65M deal for Class A industrial facility in Aberdeen

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

A joint venture between affiliates of Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired an 890,000 square foot distribution center in Aberdeen for $65 million. The Class A facility at 601 Chelsea Road has loading and trailer storage with room for expansion of the building by approximately 300,000. Positioned less than 6 miles ...

