Md. Black women entrepreneurs get help through Amex’s ’100 for 100’ program

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Five Maryland business owners will receive support from American Express through its “100 for 100” program, which will provide 100 Black women entrepreneurs nationwide with grants of $25,000 and 100 days of business resources, including business education, mentorship, marketing, virtual networking, WorkSpaces by Hilton hotel reservation credits and more. The five Maryland entrepreneurs are: Alyscia Cunningham, ...

