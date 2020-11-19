Meaghan Murphy | GWWO Architects

GWWO Architects promoted Meaghan Murphy to marketing manager.

Murphy joined GWWO in 2014 and has been instrumental in the firm’s growth and success. In her new role, Meaghan will lead the firm’s efforts to win new work through the planning and development of written proposals and interview presentations, including strategy, team selection, proposal writing and coordination, presentation design, and content development and coaching.

She will also participate in the firm’s strategic planning, promotion, and business development efforts to continually position GWWO and our employees as leaders in the marketplace.

Murphy is a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services where she currently serves on the Communications Committee and is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

