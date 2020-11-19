Quantcast

Port of Baltimore receives top U.S. Coast Guard security rating for 12th consecutive year

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s state-owned, public marine terminals received a top security grade during an annual assessment Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard, the 12th consecutive year the port has earned the grade. The assessment reviewed security procedures and protocols at the six public marine terminals: Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust ...

