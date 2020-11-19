Quantcast

Southwest Airlines adds 2 new destinations from BWI

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Southwest Airlines added more flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday as the air carrier will begin daily nonstop service to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida and the Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina area. The airline will begin three daily nonstop flights to Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport Feb. 14, 2021. It will be the carrier's 10th airport in Florida. Service to Savannah/Hilton Head begins ...

