EXPLAINER: A look at Trump’s long-shot legal challenges

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer and Nomaan Merchant November 19, 2020

As President Donald Trump continues to push falsehoods about the election, his legal team has so far failed to gain any traction in court without evidence of widespread fraud, which experts widely agree doesn’t exist. Despite that, Trump and his Republican allies are pressing forward with several cases aimed at blocking or delaying the certification of election results ...

