Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo November 19, 2020

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa ...

