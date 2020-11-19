Quantcast

US jobless claims rise to 742,000; millions to lose aid

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber November 19, 2020

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs. The worsening pandemic and the arrival of cold weather could accelerate layoffs in the weeks ahead. ...

