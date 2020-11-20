Quantcast

Baltimore Community Foundation mobilizes nearly $8M for COVID relief

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

As coronavirus infection rates rise in Maryland and across the country, The Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) is marking a milestone. To date in 2020, BCF and its donor community have granted more than $7.9 million to local organizations to address a wide variety of needs arising from the pandemic. Grantees include organizations providing food assistance, rental assistance, emergency shelter, credible ...

