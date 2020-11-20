Quantcast

Bell Partners expands Md. footprint with deal for Rockville multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Bell Partners Inc., a Greensboro, North Carolina-based national apartment investment and management company, Friday announced it has acquired Siesta Key, an apartment community in Rockville which will be renamed Bell Shady Grove. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition represents the fourth community owned by Bell Partners in Maryland and the 18th managed in the Washington metro area. ...

