ADVERTISEMENT

DEPUTY CHIEF COUNSEL

Maryland Legal Aid (MLA), the largest provider of civil legal assistance to low-income individuals in Maryland, announces an immediate opening for a Deputy Chief Counsel. This position manages chief attorneys in certain offices and assists the Chief Counsel in providing direct oversight and overall management of MLA’s delivery of legal services to indigent clients and the allocation of resources to achieve its mission. MLA maintains 12 full-service offices throughout the State and employs over 150 attorneys and more than 250 total staff. Please visit MLA’s website at www.mdlab.org for additional information and to apply online.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER