JOSHUA CROCKETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Probation violation In November 2018, Joshua Crockett, appellant, pleaded guilty to credit card theft in the Circuit Court for Cecil County. He was given a suspended sentence of 18 months, with three years’ supervised probation. One of the conditions of probation was that he enroll in and complete the Cecil ...

