Mary Beth Lennon | Mercy High School

Mary Beth Lennon, the president of Mercy High School, was given the Elizabeth P. Hoisington ’40 Distinguished Alumna Award from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

The award is presented to a graduate who, through achievements in career and/or community service, embodies the principles of Notre Dame. Winners, who have graduated no fewer than five years ago, have demonstrated loyalty to the university and achievements in career and or community.

Lennon entered then-Notre Dame’s Women’s College as an Elizabeth Morrissy Scholar in 1985. An active campus leader, she received a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in political science in 1989. At the urging of Dr. Charles Ritter, she continued on to The Catholic University of America in Washington. where she completed a master’s degree in Latin American history and worked in the nonprofit sector there.

In 1999, Mary Beth returned to Notre Dame as its alumnae relations director, building lifelong friendships with alumnae and representing Notre Dame on visits to Puerto Rico, Panama and Japan. She later became director of corporate and foundation relations, working tirelessly to raise funding for faculty research efforts and significant campus renewal projects.

From 2007 to 2014, she was part of the founding leadership team of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, the first new Catholic high school to open in Baltimore in more than 40 years.

Now beginning her seventh year as president of Mercy High School, Lennon has led the Catholic girls high school through a renaissance of sorts. With new learning spaces, the new International Baccalaureate Programme, and a new $4.7 million state-of-the-art athletic complex, Mercy is growing and thriving, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two decades, Mary Beth has served on the boards of St. Francis of Assisi School in Mayfield, the Emerald Isle Club, and Baltimore Heritage. She has used her Spanish-language skills as a volunteer tutor and fundraiser with the Esperanza Center and as a catechist at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. This fall, she is a new member of the Loyola Blakefield Board of Trustees and the Nominating Committee of Mercy Health Services.

Lennon has been recognized in Baltimore and beyond. She was named to The Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women list in 2011, 2016 and in 2018 when she was named to the Circle of Excellence. This past January, she was one of 20 heads of school from around the world selected for a prestigious Klingenstin Fellowship at Columbia University’s Teachers College.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.