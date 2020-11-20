Quantcast

Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings in 2020

By: Associated Press November 20, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings for the sixth straight year. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the grim bench mark is leaving the city’s political, civic and law enforcement leaders searching once again for ways to reduce the violence. Baltimore had recorded 296 slayings this year as of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo